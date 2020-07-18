Over 2K confirmed coronavirus cases reported Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s newest second-highest total for confirmed coronavirus cases in a day is 2,002.
According to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health, the state added over 2,000 cases as of Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to over 64,000.
According to the data, 21,100 cases have been added in the last 14 days.
Friday had set the previous second-place mark with 1,953 cases. 19 new confirmed deaths have been attributed to the coronavirus bringing the total toll to 1,253.
Over 570,000 people have been tested.
There are over 29,000 presumed recoveries in the state.
