Staying hot, hot, hot!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The dog days of summer continue... and it is hot! Highs today are rising into the middle 90s today, but it will feel more like the low hundreds.
If you’re hitting up the pool or lake, you likely won’t have to dodge showers or storms. Rain chances stay very low, with only about 20% of our area likely seeing rain today.
Sunday will almost be a carbon copy of today, with perhaps just a few more degrees tacked onto our high temperature! It’s possible some locations rise into the upper 90s. Rain and storm chances will remain very low around 20%, so most of us won’t see relief from the heat in the form of rain.
Heading into next week we will see an overall increase in moisture content, which will lead to slightly higher shower and thunderstorm chances each afternoon and evening. Those chances will range from 30% to 40%, so no day will be a washout.
With the slightly higher rain chances and additional daily cloud cover expected, peak temperatures will reach 95-96° at best. However, if you factor in the humidity each day, it’ll “feel like” it’s in the 100-108° range depending on exactly how muggy it is on any given day. Stay cool!
