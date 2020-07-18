Troopers: Pursuit near Pine Level ends with suspect in custody

AUTUAGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A pursuit near Autauga County has ended in an arrest.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Michael Carswell says traffic is slow near Pine Level due to the pursuit.
At this time, it is unclear what led to the pursuit or what charges the suspect will face.
A WSFA 12 News viewer shared images from Interstate 65 where it looks like the pursuit took place. In the images, damage can be seen done to several vehicles as a result of the pursuit.
Traffic maps show traffic in the area of Interstate 65 South around Pine Level is moderate.
