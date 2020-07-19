Leaders remember Congressman John Lewis and the legacy he leaves behind

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama is the site of some of the most pivotal moments in the civil rights movement, and Congressman John Lewis was often at the center of what he called “good trouble.”
“Things that people find as being trouble are sometimes things that lead to positive change,” said Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed. “Those are things we want to find. Areas where we can make good trouble. And we can get in good trouble to change this country and impact this city, this state, and this nation in a positive way. And that is what Congressman Lewis always did.”
Local leaders who looked up to the towering figure of the Civil Rights Era remember what it was about Lewis that made him such an unforgettable leader.
“He has shown many of us as leaders that it’s not necessarily about ourselves, but about the lives who we are leading to impact,” said Selma Mayor Darrio Melton.
“He was an elder who was always looking to encourage and support new leadership and new ideas,” Reed said.
A wreath now sits outside of the Freedom Riders Museum in downtown Montgomery in honor of Congressman Lewis.
It is at that exact Greyhound bus station where the Freedom Riders, a group led by Lewis, were attacked, and injured by an angry mob of over 200 Klan supporters in 1961. The Freedom Riders were there to test the court case “Boynton vs. Virgina,” declaring segregation in bus terminals unconstitutional.
Reed said it is important that we remember Lewis for the multitude of sacrifices he made in the fight for freedom.
“If we want to honor Congressman Lewis, we have to make sure that we don’t just use words and rhetoric to express our appreciation, but that we understand that he was a man of action. He was a man of deeds and he was a man who stood for fairness when it was not popular, when it was not easy,” said Reed. “So much so, he put his life on the line numerous times for numerous causes all the way up until his very last days, and so if we really want to identify with Congressman Lewis, then I think it’s very important that we not only respect his legacy through words, but we respect him through our deeds.”
Lewis was also a foot soldier in the Selma-to-Montgomery march in 1965, a march that called for equal voting rights. The group of protesters were faced with violence from Alabama State Troopers, and Congressman Lewis suffered a fractured skull. The march has since been known as “Bloody Sunday.”
At eight years old, Civil Rights Activist Sheyann Webb-Christburg was the youngest to take part in the first attempt to march from Selma to Montgomery. Webb-Christburg has spent her life as a voice for hope, justice and equality while maintaining a special bond with Congressman Lewis, a leader she said inspired her life’s work.
“He was different. He was special. And he was the type of leader that will make you feel like you are the only person in the room,” Webb-Christburg said. “He had fight in him. He had the type of fight in him not for himself, but to fight for injustices, inequality, and racism. Many of the things in which we are being challenged by today. From the inception that I met him as that little girl, I always saw him moving in that direction during the struggle not just in Selma, Alabama, but all over this country.”
Melton recalled some of the lesson’s he learned from Congressman Lewis.
“I’m reminded often that if we’re going to lead, that we lead from within and not from without,” Melton said. “It’s the heart of leadership that impacts the nation, that impacts the world. Not what we present on the outside.”
And although he is no longer here, those who remember his wisdom, humility, and courage, say his legacy will live on forever.
“We do not bury what he stood for. We bury a body,” Melton said. “But his ideal, what it means to be a human in America and throughout this world, we continue that legacy. We continue to move forward.”
