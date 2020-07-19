Leaders remember Congressman John Lewis and the legacy he leaves behind

“If we want to honor Congressman Lewis, we have to make sure that we don’t just use words and rhetoric to express our appreciation, but that we understand that he was a man of action. He was a man of deeds and he was a man who stood for fairness when it was not popular, when it was not easy,” said Reed. “So much so, he put his life on the line numerous times for numerous causes all the way up until his very last days, and so if we really want to identify with Congressman Lewis, then I think it’s very important that we not only respect his legacy through words, but we respect him through our deeds.”