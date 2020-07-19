Montgomery man killed in crash north of Troy

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Saturday night.
According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Michael Carswell, the crash happened at 7:45 p.m. on Montgomery County 28 near Hills Chapel Road, about 17 miles north of Troy. Alfred L. Betts, 42, was killed when the 2016 Nissan Maxima he was driving left the roadway and overturned.
Carswell said Betts was pronounced dead at the scene. Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.