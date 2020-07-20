Alabama adds 1,864 COVID-19 cases Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama confirmed another 1,864 COVID-19 cases Monday to bring the state total to 67,711. Another 1,100 cases are probable for the respiratory illness, according to Alabama Department of Public Health data.
That’s up 5,600 cases since Friday and about 22,000 over the last 14-days.
While Monday’s hospitalization data won’t be available until the afternoon, Sunday brought a fourth straight day of records with 1,465 inpatients being treated for the disease.
Alabama’s hospitals have been treating more than 1,000 inpatients for the disease on a daily basis since July 6.
To date, there have been almost 7,800 people who have required hospitalization due to the pandemic.
Montgomery saw a sizable increase in cases with 121 confirmed Monday and a total of 202 for the weekend, according to ADPH. Mobile and Jefferson counties reported 133 and 261, respectively for Monday.
Alabama has confirmed 1,257 deaths with another 33 probable cases under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.