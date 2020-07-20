ASU football delayed as SWAC postpones fall sports

“I am heartbroken that our student-athletes will not get a chance to compete this fall, as they have put in countless hours getting ready for their seasons,” Alabama State University Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Jennifer Lynne Williams said. “The health and safety of our student-athletes is of the utmost importance and as athletic administrators our top goal is student-athlete welfare. We must continue to do our part and practice the safety guidelines set forth by the CDC, and our Return to Play plan so that we can come back stronger and healthier at the turn of the calendar year. Though we are not getting the outcome we set out for since the onset of these perilous times, there are still some things that we can be proud of, the determination and fighting spirit displayed in the classroom, in your communities and in the hearts of Hornets everywhere has not gone unnoticed. It is still a great time to be a Hornet!”