ASU football delayed as SWAC postpones fall sports

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Southwestern Athletic Conference is postponing all scheduled fall contests as well as SWAC championships due to COVID-19.
Alabama State University is part of the SWAC. The fall sports postponed include men’s and women’s cross country, football, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball. The conference plans to have the fall sports during the 2021 spring semester.
“I am heartbroken that our student-athletes will not get a chance to compete this fall, as they have put in countless hours getting ready for their seasons,” Alabama State University Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Jennifer Lynne Williams said. “The health and safety of our student-athletes is of the utmost importance and as athletic administrators our top goal is student-athlete welfare. We must continue to do our part and practice the safety guidelines set forth by the CDC, and our Return to Play plan so that we can come back stronger and healthier at the turn of the calendar year. Though we are not getting the outcome we set out for since the onset of these perilous times, there are still some things that we can be proud of, the determination and fighting spirit displayed in the classroom, in your communities and in the hearts of Hornets everywhere has not gone unnoticed. It is still a great time to be a Hornet!”
For football, SWAC’s plan includes a seven-game conference schedule beginning with an eight-week training period in January 2021. Each member institution will play six conference games (four divisional/two non-divisional) with the option to play one non-conference game.
SWAC said the continued increase of COVID-19 cases across many portions of the league’s geographic footprint and Southern regions of the country played a significant role in the decision. SWAC also said there’s data that suggests African-American communities have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
More details about fall sports will be released at a later date.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.