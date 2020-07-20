Autauga County schools require face coverings in amended roadmap

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County Board of Education passed an amended roadmap for the reopening of schools Monday evening.
The new roadmap requires students to wear a face covering when they can’t social distance, such as when they are changing classrooms.
The new roadmap also gives parents guidelines on when to keep their children home, and it defines the deep cleaning requirements for schools.
The amended roadmap will be available on the school district website.
The board will meet again Wednesday to discuss calendar changes, including a possible start date after Labor Day.
