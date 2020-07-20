3 to be charged in cold case Dothan murder

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police believe they have solved a high profile cold case murder that had, until recently, baffled investigators.
Investigators have now identified three people they believe had involvement in the shooting of Perry Griffin, of Panhandle Converter, 13 years ago. Those three are expected to be charged with murder and robbery, according to multiple sources.
One of the suspects worked at the company that has since closed and another is currently serving a prison sentence, per sources.
Griffin, a 37-year old native of Early County, Georgia, died after arriving for work early in the morning of June 26, 2007. He had about $35,000 in cash that he planned to use for company business on an out-of-town trip.
Dothan police will publicly announce the arrests on Tuesday morning.
