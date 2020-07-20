Butler County students to return Aug. 20

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Butler County School System is almost finished with its Back to School Plan, with students scheduled to return Aug. 20.
Superintendent Joseph Eiland said employees have been sanitizing buildings and are working to obtain sanitation supplies and personal protective equipment for all students and staff.
Eiland said the school system will be able to provide electronic devices for all students. This is so there will not be a loss of instructional time in the event of another state-wide school closure.
The school system will offer in-person classroom instruction and virtual learning, and Eiland said they are currently working with the Alabama State Department of Education to finalize the virtual school platforms.
The system will post a School Enrollment Form at www.butlerco.k12.al.us on Monday evening. All parents are asked to complete the form for each of their children, stating whether they will attend school in-person or elect to receive virtual schooling, by July 29.
Paper copies of the forms will also be available at each of our school offices and Butler County Schools’ Central Office.
