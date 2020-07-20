Gov. Ivey awards $170 million to support health care, remote learning in Ala. public schools

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $170 million to help support health care and remote learning in Alabama’s public schools.
Ivey announced the funding Monday; $70 million will go to the Alabama State Department of Education’s Education Health and Wellness Grant Program, and $100 million will go to the Educational Remote Learning Devices Grant Program.
“COVID-19 greatly impacted delivery of instruction within our public schools and, in many cases, exposed our weakest areas of remote learning capabilities,” Ivey said. “I appreciate Dr. Mackey’s plan that will provide our students the ability to continue learning despite the unprecedented circumstances.”
Ivey said the funds will allow schools to be flexible in order to meet the unique needs of their students while keeping them as safe as possible. All local education agencies will receive a minimum of $70,000 from the Education Health and Wellness Grant Program and a minimum of $100,000 from the Education Remote Learning Devices Grant Program.
Schools can receive more funding based on a formula that accounts for student enrollment, poverty levels, special education students, English learner students, student proficiency levels and the impact of COVID-19.
Alabama received about $1.9 billion of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act to respond to and mitigate COVID-19.
