Hot, humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms

Storm chances range from 30-50% each afternoon this week

Scattered showers, storms expected each day through next weekend
By Tyler Sebree and Amanda Curran | July 20, 2020 at 5:22 AM CDT - Updated July 20 at 9:55 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The weekend featured highs of 97° both Saturday and Sunday afternoon, which is the highest temperature Montgomery has seen this year. There were only a couple of small showers and storms across that managed to develop...

Today's peak heat indices will reach upwards of 104°.
Today's peak heat indices will reach upwards of 104°. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The heat won’t be going anywhere this week, but rain and storm chances will be a bit higher than what we saw over the weekend. It begins with a 30-40% chance of isolated activity this afternoon with highs pushing 97 degrees once again.

Rain and storm coverage will bump up to 40% for Tuesday with highs around 96°. Of course if you see any rain, it’s probable that you don’t get all the way to 96. The same can be said for each day.

Scattered showers and storms are expected Tuesday.
Scattered showers and storms are expected Tuesday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

It looks as though rain chances will fall back to 30% isolated levels on Wednesday before rising again to end the week.

Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday all look to bring slightly higher shower and storm chances around 40-50%. Highs will remain in the middle 90s depending on whether or not you see extra cloud cover or any rain.

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected each day this week.
Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected each day this week. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Despite rain chances rising to 50% by Friday, we are still expecting just typical late morning, afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. No concentrated areas of rain, tropical disturbances, fronts, or overnight activity are in the forecast.

There are a pair of tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Basin, though, that are being monitored by the National Hurricane Center. Fortunately they are not exhibiting a high chance of developing into a named storm.

A disturbance has a 20% chance of developing in the Gulf of Mexico in the coming days.
A disturbance has a 20% chance of developing in the Gulf of Mexico in the coming days. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The NHC gives each of them a 20% chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm over the next 5 days. That is quite low, but a system does not need to be named to impact a forecast.

The first -- and closest -- of the disturbances is located between the Bahamas and Cuba as of early Monday morning. It is expected to move out into the Gulf of Mexico this week, but will remain far enough south that we won’t see any impacts.

A disturbance has a low chance of developing out in the Central Atlantic.
A disturbance has a low chance of developing out in the Central Atlantic. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The second disturbance is located out over the heat of the Atlantic Ocean, so we won’t have to worry about that for well over a week should it continue marching toward the Caribbean.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.