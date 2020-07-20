Man charged with arson of home he was being evicted from

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County man has been arrested and charged with first-degree arson after allegedly setting the home he was renting on fire.
Court documents indicate James Butler Jr., 59, placed a garbage bag full of clothing under the mobile home he was being evicted from in the afternoon of July 11, then set the bag on fire.
The subsequent blaze caused damage to the underside and walls of the home, located on Kingston Drive in Pike Road. Three people were inside the residence at the time of the fire, the documents said.
The report states the witnesses heard Butler say he was going to set the house on fire and they found him standing alone next to where the fire started.
Butler has since been arrested and charged with felony arson. He’s being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a bond of $30,000.
