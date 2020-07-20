Man gets prison for child pornography downloads on Fort Rucker

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A former Marine Corp recruiter from Missouri has been convicted and sentenced to federal prison after downloading child pornography while living on Fort Rucker.
United States Attorney Louis V. Franklin, Sr. confirmed the sentencing of Chistopher Dean Miers, 33, on Monday. He’ll serve seven years in prison with an additional five years of supervised release once his sentence is completed. Federal prison does not allow for early parole.
Court documents showed that Miers used internet access on Fort Rucker to access peer-to-peer file sharing networks between February and April of 2019 during which time he both received and shared child pornography.
A search warrant served in May of 2019 found illegal content including at least 197 images and 248 videos depicting child pornography, Franklin said.
Miers was indicted by a federal grand jury in January and was arrested after the indictment was handed down. He pleaded guilty to distribution, receipt, and possession of child pornography in late March.
The case was invested by the United States Army Criminal Investigation Command (CID) Major Cybercrime Unit (MCU with assistance from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS).
Assistant United States Attorney Hollie Reed prosecuted the case.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.