MPS asks commissioners to put property tax vote on ballot

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County residents are one step closer to possibly paying more in property taxes. The money would go toward increased funding of the public school system.
Currently, the county’s residents pay 10 mils on property, the lowest amount legally allowed by the state. Last week, the Montgomery County Board of Education passed a resolution requesting that be more than doubled to 22 mills.
The increase would translate to an additional $33 million dollars per year for Montgomery Public Schools, which administrators say is desperately needed.
The board of education went before the county commission Monday to get their approval to put the matter on the November ballot.
“You cannot operate a system of this size in a really good way unless you have additional local support,” said MPS Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore. “And that way you can bring in more of the extras that the state does not pay for. More of the arts. More of the higher level sciences, more of the higher level maths.”
And Moore added that the system’s building “are in serious disrepair now.”
The Montgomery County Commission will vote on the matter in August.
If approved, the average homeowner would see an increase of about $12 a month in property taxes.
