2 people, including teen, injured in separate Tuskegee shootings

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people, including a teenager, were injured in shootings over the weekend in Tuskegee.
According to the Tuskegee Police Department, the shootings are unrelated. The first happened on Saturday at around 11:15 p.m. in the 2900 block of Pruitt Ct. Officers found the victim in the parking lot of CVS Pharmacy on W. Martin Luther King Highway after he tried leaving in his vehicle.
Police said the victim, a 26-year-old man, sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to a hospital. The suspect in the shooting has not been identified at this time.
The second shooting happened on Sunday at around 11:20 p.m. in the 300 block of McNair St. Officers found the victim, a 17-year-old female, with gunshot wounds in both of her legs. She was life-flighted to a hospital.
Anyone with information in either of these cases is asked to call the Tuskegee Police Department at 334-727-0200 or the Secret Witness Line at 334-727-9865. You may also submit a tip online.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.