Prattville woman charged after victim robbed of cash, vehicle

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Prattville woman has been arrested and charge after allegedly robbing a man at gunpoint.
Montgomery police say Crystal Joiner, 27, was arrested in connection to a June 29 robbery that happened around 1:15 a.m. in the 4100 block of Fitzpatrick Boulevard. That’s near Virginia Loop Road.
According to court documents, Joiner and a second unknown person robbed the victim of $63 and stole his vehicle. The victim suffered a concussion and laceration to the head as a result.
Joiner was identified as the suspect and arrested on Friday with the help of the U.S. Marshals Task Force, then transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
Joiner’s bond has been set at $60,000.
