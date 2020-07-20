Thunderstorm chances on the increase

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The weekend was the hottest of 2020! It featured highs of 97° both afternoons, which is the highest temperature Montgomery has seen this year. There were only a couple of small showers and storms across that managed to develop.
The heat won’t be going anywhere this week, but rain and storm chances will be a bit higher than what we saw over the weekend. It begins with a 30-40% chance of isolated activity this afternoon with highs pushing 97 degrees once again.
Rain and storm coverage will bump up to 40% for Tuesday with highs around 96°. Of course if you see any rain, it’s probable that you don’t get all the way to 96. The same can be said for each day.
It looks as though rain chances will fall back to 30% isolated levels on Wednesday before rising again to end the week.
Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday all look to bring slightly higher shower and storm chances around 40-50%. Highs will remain in the middle 90s depending on whether or not you see extra cloud cover or any rain.
Despite rain chances rising to 50% by Friday, we are still expecting just typical late morning, afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. No concentrated areas of rain, tropical disturbances, fronts, or overnight activity are in the forecast.
There are a pair of tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Basin, though, that are being monitored by the National Hurricane Center. Fortunately they are not exhibiting a high chance of developing into a named storm.
The NHC gives each of them a 20% chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm over the next 5 days. That is quite low, but a system does not need to be named to impact a forecast.
The first -- and closest -- of the disturbances is located between the Bahamas and Cuba as of early Monday morning. It is expected to move out into the Gulf of Mexico this week, but will remain far enough south that we won’t see any impacts.
The second disturbance is located out over the heat of the Atlantic Ocean, so we won’t have to worry about that for well over a week should it continue marching toward the Caribbean.
