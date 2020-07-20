47-year-old St. Clair Correctional inmate dies from COVID-19, underlying conditions

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A man serving a life sentence for a murder in Marengo County died from underlying conditions and COVID-19.
Wilson Roosevelt Conner, 47, was serving a life without the possibility of parole sentence at St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville.
Conner died on July 17.
An Alabama Department of Corrections spokesperson said Conner, who suffered from multiple underlying conditions including end-stage renal disease, was tested for COVID-19 on July 13 and subsequently transferred to a local hospital for additional care.
Conner returned a positive test result for COVID-19 on July 15.
He was treated at a local hospital until he died.
INMATE POPULATION
The ADOC has confirmed that 14 additional inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 as of July 17:
- Draper Quarantine Intake Facility (Elmore, Alabama) – nine inmates
- Fountain Correctional Facility (Atmore, Alabama) – three inmates
- St. Clair – two inmates
One hundred sixty total cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among the inmate population, 107 of which remain active.
ADOC STAFF
The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) was informed via self-reporting that ten additional staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 as of 12 p.m. on July 20:
- Alabama Corrections Academy (Selma, Alabama) – one staff member
- Bullock Correctional Facility (Union Springs, Alabama) – one staff member
- Birmingham Community Based Facility/Community Work Center (Birmingham, Alabama) – one staff member
- Holman Correctional Facility (Atmore, Alabama) – one staff member
- Fountain – three staff members
- Mobile Community Based Facility/Community Work Center (Prichard, Alabama) – one staff member
- St. Clair – one staff member
- Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women (Wetumpka, Alabama) – one staff member
These individuals self-quarantined under the direction of their healthcare providers.
The ADOC’s Office of Health Services (OHS) has initiated investigations to determine which, if any, ADOC inmates or employees may have had direct, prolonged exposure to these staff members. Upon completing the appropriate due diligence, OHS will advise any staff with direct exposure to contact their healthcare providers and self-quarantine as advised.
One hundred four COVID-19 cases among ADOC staff and contracted staff remain active. One hundred thirty-seven staff members who previously self-reported a positive test have been cleared by medical providers to return to work.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.