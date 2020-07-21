Alabama adds 1,364 COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Alabama adds 1,364 COVID-19 cases Tuesday
Alabama's 7-day average for new cases stands at 1,804 per day, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health's data. (Source: WTVM)
By WSFA Staff | July 21, 2020 at 11:03 AM CDT - Updated July 21 at 11:05 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama added another 1,364 positive COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the state total to 69,075. Another 1,180 cases are probable, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s data.

The state’s 7-day average for new cases stands at 1,804 per day. A total of 22,888 cases have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

[The latest coronavirus news]

In Montgomery County, the number of new cases for Tuesday dipped to 66 while in Jefferson and Mobile counties it was 187 and 129, respectively.

[Alabama’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard]

The state has broken hospitalization records for five straight days through Monday when there were 1,563 inpatients. Tuesday’s data won’t be available until mid-afternoon.

ADPH says the state’s facilities have treated 8,368 inpatients since the start of the pandemic.

The state’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 1,268 with another 34 probable cases.

Alabama has conducted just under 600,000 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. The current 7-day average is 10,117 tests per day.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.