Alabama could lose House seat based on Census response

The 2020 Census is underway and Alabama's lag behind the nation could cost it one or even Congressional seats, and billions of dollars in federal funding. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
July 21, 2020 at 11:50 AM CDT - Updated July 21 at 11:50 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Officials say Alabama is in danger of losing at least one congressional seat based on its current response rate to the U.S. Census.

Officials including Gov. Kay Ivey provided an update on the state’s standing with the national head count on Tuesday.

Ivey says the state’s current participation rate of nearly 60% is 2 percentage points behind the national average. That’s better than some other Southern states. But state Census leader Kenneth Boswell says Alabama would lose one U.S. House seat and possibly two if the counting ended today.

Some $13 billion in annual federal funding also is at stake with the Census.

