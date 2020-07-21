Missing 19-month-old girl out of Etowah County found safe

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Etowah County Deputies said both victims, Dana Holt and Embry were found safe near Center Point, AL.
Tuesday after the State of Alabama issued a Child Abduction Emergency, Amber Alert for 19-month-old Embry Jade Liehann Holt.
Embry was seen on July 21, 2020 in the area of Jackson Trail in Altoona, Alabama around 8 a.m. along with her mother, 34-year-old Dana Nicole Holt.
Embry and her mother were believed to be in the custody of Blake Logan, 26.
If you have any information regarding this missing child, please contact the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 458-6846; or call 911.
