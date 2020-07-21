3 charged in 2007 Dothan cold case homicide

DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Dothan Police Department is releasing the names of three suspects charged in connection to a cold case homicide that has stumped investigators for more than a decade.
Kevin Shawn Thornton, 48, Jessie Jerome Swain, 47, and Kendrick Fitzgerald Bryant, 30, are now charged with killing Perry Griffin in the early morning hours of June 26, 2007.
Police said Griffin, who worked at Panhandle Converters and Scrap, was leaving town on business and was carrying a large amount of cash, as he often did for such trips.
Security cameras were rolling when Perry was confronted in the business parking lot by two armed suspects. Investigators found evidence the suspects may have tried to restrain Perry in an effort to take him to another location. But Perry appears to have resisted and, after a struggle, was fatally shot.
After grabbing the money, the two unidentified suspects fled into the night to a nearby vehicle where the third suspect was believed to be waiting.
Thirteen years would pass without answers until new information came to light in June. Detectives set about re-interviewing some, then interviewed new people. As a result, the Dothan Police Department determined it had sufficient evidence to file three arrest warrants.
All three suspects were charged with murder and first-degree robbery, with Thornton also facing a violation of the Sex Offender Registry And Notification Act, or SORNA.
Thornton and Swain are being held without bond. Bryant was already being held in an Alabama prison on a separate conviction.
Investigators determined Thornton and Swain, who were 35 and 34 at the time of Perry’s death, had also been employees of Panhandle Converters. Bryant, who was 17, knew Swain.
