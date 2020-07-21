City of Montgomery lowers flags to honor Rep. John Lewis

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed ordered the city’s flags lowered to half-staff Tuesday to honor the late John Lewis, an Alabama native and Civil Rights icon who represented Georgia in Congress for decades.
Reed, upon learning of Lewis’ death Friday, issued a statement over the weekend on his passage. It reads:
“Our nation and our community have lost a giant. From his humble roots in Pike County, John Lewis rose to become a titan of courage and conscientiousness. His was the voice of righteousness as he bravely, repeatedly risked his life and well being for the cause of equality for all. From Montgomery’s Greyhound bus station, to the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Bloody Sunday, to the halls of Congress, John Lewis displayed the best characteristics of us all; and demanded that our society embrace higher values. Let us pay homage to his memory by emulating his life and “getting into good trouble” whenever and wherever injustice is found.”
Lewis, a Troy native, was sometimes referred to as the lion of the Civil Right and Congress. He was 80.
