Construction worker injured after train collides with heavy equipment

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - A construction worker has been airlifted to a hospital after being struck by a train while operating a piece of heavy machinery.
The City of Opelika said the collision happened at Cunningham Drive where it intersects with a CSX railroad crossing.
Opelika police responded to the scene and found the train had struck a large construction vehicle.
The severity of the victim’s injuries was not immediately clear.
The area of Cunningham Drive is currently blocked and commuters are asked to avoid the area for the next several hours.
