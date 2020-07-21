District attorney shares impact of meeting civil rights giant John Lewis

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Funeral arrangements are in the works for late civil rights leader and Georgia Congressman John Lewis.
The Troy, Alabama, native died Friday from pancreatic cancer.
Meanwhile, we are learning his impact on a local district attorney who prosecuted a major civil rights case years after Bloody Sunday.
It was the death of a young civil rights activist that led to Bloody Sunday. Jimmy Lee Jackson was beaten and shot by Alabama State Trooper James Fowler a week before the march.
“John Lewis, and Hosea Williams, and others decided to do that march to Montgomery,” said Dallas County District Attorney Micheal Jackson.
While there was the march led by John Lewis, there were no charges against the state trooper who killed Jackson. His identity a mystery until 45 years later, and John Lewis, again, standing by to oversee justice.
“We got to know each other because he was going to be a central witness,” said Jackson.
Jackson had just been elected to office when he learned about new evidence in the cold case. Years after the shooting, Fowler admitted to the crime during a newspaper interview. Jackson brought charges against Fowler and his star witness was John Lewis, who Jackson remembers as a nice guy.
“Just a nice guy, very soft spoken but he ad a tough inside personality,” said Jackson. “You can tell he was someone who believed in his conviction.”
A grand jury convicted Fowler for the death of Jackson in 2007. Fowler pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentence to six months in jail. Lewis never had to take the stand.
“John Lewis felt like that was a very important prosecution, obviously, and thanked me for it,” said Jackson.
It’s not everyday you get to meet your heroes, but Jackson did when his path crossed with a civil rights leader he calls a giant.
Lewis’s legacy is being felt here in Montgomery. During Tuesday night’s Montgomery City Council meeting members paused for a moment of silence in honor of Lewis.
