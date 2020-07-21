Gov. Ivey extends online license renewal due to pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has announced she is allowing Alabama river license holders the ability to renew their license online for a second time during a 12-year period due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Until now, drivers license holders were limited to one online renewal every eight years.
“COVID-19 has presented many challenges in our daily lives. As we work tirelessly to mitigate the spread of the virus in our state and to offer some relief to our citizens, I am proud that ALEA will be enabling more online driver license renewals,” said Ivey. “In Alabama, we want to lift burdens and ensure the health and safety of every Alabamian. This extension is certainly an effort to help do just that.”
Customers who renewed their Alabama driver licenses using ALEA’s online system prior to the pandemic may now renew a second time during the next four years.
Those interested in renewing online can do so at www.alea.gov.
“We are pleased to offer this extension to ease the minds of customers with health-related concerns during this precarious time, as well as reduce the number of in-person transactions at ALEA’s Driver License Examining Offices, county probate and license commissioners’ offices,” said Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Secretary Hal Taylor.
