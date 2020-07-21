Highs and lows reported for annual Sales Tax Holiday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s annual Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday saw some high and low points.
Last weekend, several items were tax free to help people shop for the new school year. According to the Alabama Retail Association, sales of computers, laptops, tablets and printers were up significantly. However, there was a considerable drop in sales for school supplies as uncertainties surround the 2020-2021 school year.
The association said apparel sales were either comparable to or down from 2019′s holiday, particularly in areas where the school year is still in question. Sales were better for stores that only sell children’s apparel and in areas where school systems have announced there will be on-campus classes; however, business overall is running from 20 percent to 50 percent of what it was in 2019 for some of Alabama’s apparel retailers.
Online sales are doing well, according to the association, and face covering sales have also soared in Alabama. Retailers reported for the most part shoppers wore face coverings without complaint this weekend.
