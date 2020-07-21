Montgomery man charged with sexual abuse of child

Apoliner Teopanci-Mariano is charged with sex abuse of a child less than 12. (Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA Staff | July 21, 2020 at 9:02 PM CDT - Updated July 21 at 9:02 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 35-year-old Montgomery man is charged with sexually abusing a child.

According to Montgomery Police Captain Saba Coleman, Apoliner Teopanci-Mariano is charged with first-degree sodomy and sexual abuse of a child less than 12. The offense reportedly happened on Monday at 11 a.m. in the 2200 block of Bell Gate Court.

Teopanci-Mariano was taken into custody at the scene and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

