21 more ADOC employees report positive COVID-19 tests

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections is reporting a double-digit jump in self-reported COVID-19 cases among its staff as well as several new cases among its inmates.
Tuesday, ADOC said it had been notified by 21 staff members of positive test results. Each is now in self-quarantine at their healthcare providers’ direction.
The latest number of cases are from multiple facilities across the state with the highest number from a single facility being six at Elmore Correctional Facility in Elmore County.
One staffer confirmed a positive test at each of the following facilities: The Alabama Corrections Academy in Selma and the Criminal Justice Center in Montgomery, Bibb Correctional Facility in Brent, Childersburg Community Work Center in Alpine, Easterling Correctional Facility in Clio, Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, and Tutwiler Prison for Women in Wetumpka.
Two staffers confirmed a positive test at each of the following facilities: Bullock Correctional Facility in Union Springs and Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore.
Four staffers at St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville also tested positive.
That brings the total number of ADOC employees and staffers with the virus to 262. Of those, 115 cases are active and the remaining 147 have been medically cleared to return to work.
ADOC says it has confirmed four more positive tests among inmates for a total of 164 confirmed cases. Of those, 110 cases are still considered active. That’s out of an inmate population of more than 26,000 prisoners.
The latest positive tests come from three facilities including Draper Quarantine Intake Facility in Elmore and Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore, both of which reported one case. There were two cases at Elmore Correctional Facility in Elmore.
The ADOC has reported two employee deaths and 14 inmate deaths during the pandemic.
