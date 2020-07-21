MPS to give update on school reopening plan in Wednesday press conference

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Wednesday morning Montgomery Public Schools will hold a press conference regarding an update to its reopening plan.
School systems across the River Region and around the state are slowly releasing their plans for reopening this fall.
MPS leaders are expected to speak beginning at 11 a.m. from MPS headquarters.
Earlier this month, MPS released its plan to reopen which included teachers returning to work Aug. 4, and the first day for students being Aug. 10. It was also announced, students will have two options: traditional face-to-face instruction or virtual instruction.
WSFA 12 News will have live coverage during Alabama Live and on the 12 News app.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.