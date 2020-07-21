Neighborhood upset train continuously blocks only entrance

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A rural neighborhood living on the opposite side of a railroad track in Montgomery County says a train has been blocking the only entrance into and out of their neighborhood for years.
“It’s been a problem for 27 years. Ever since I moved from Montgomery,” said resident Veronica Rogers.
Residents say around 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. every day the train stops on its tracks at the intersection of Alexander Road and Ashley Road, not letting anyone on the other side.
“It can stop for two to three hours,” said resident Shanteria Langford. “I remember one time when me and my sister came back from doing homework, we was at the train till 1 [o’clock] in the morning.”
“It’s horrible. I don’t know why they do it, but it’s horrible,” said Rogers. “Something needs to be done about it.”
Unable to cross, neighbors say they fear for their loved ones who are unable to get to doctor’s appointments.
“One time it stayed on the track eight hours,” said Rogers. “If you get sick, the ambulance can’t come get you, you just going to die. My father is 93 years old. He’s old. He may die because he can’t get over the track to the hospital.”
“My grandfather has Alzheimer’s, he has Parkinson’s disease,” said Langford. “It’s jeopardizing his life.”
“One time my brother couldn’t even go to dialysis because they had blocked the track,” said another resident. “He had to call dialysis and tell them he was going to be late.”
They said children are also missing the school bus, and family members have missed work because of the issue.
“The train will stop at 6 [o’clock] in the morning,” said Langford. “My mom has to go to work early in the morning and be there around 5 [o’clock]. She had to call out because the train stopped her from going into work.”
Complaints have been made to the CSX Corporation, the owners of the railroad and train, but neighbors say the problem continues.
“When you make a complaint, somebody calling them, but still they come back the next day and do the same thing,” said one resident.
“They say the train gone move in 30 minutes, you’ll be there two hours and it won’t move,” said Rogers. “They just take advantage of us down here across this track.”
I reached out to CXS Corporation for comment.
