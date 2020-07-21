Police: Man charged after shooting into vehicle with children inside

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - A 20-year-old is facing felony charges after police say he shot into a vehicle that had an adult and children inside.
According to Enterprise police, Alec Frashod Gibson is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
The shooting happened Monday around 5 p.m. in the Westgate Shopping Center, according to Lt. Billy Haglund. Haglund says officers at the scene discovered multiple gunshots had been fired into a vehicle.
Haglund says the shooting happened after an argument between Gibson and the victim. Gibson shot into the vehicle which was occupied by the victim and three children and then left the scene.
Around 5:44 p.m., Gibson was taken into custody by detectives and transported to the Coffee County Jail.
Neither the victim nor the children were injured.
