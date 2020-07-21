Registered nurses, retail workers, truck drivers most sought after employees, data shows

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Registered nurses, retail salespersons, and heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers are among the most sought after employees, according to data from the Alabama Department of Labor’s Labor Market Information (LMI) Division.
The data shows 6,050 online wanted ads were placed for those occupations in June. Total ads are up 8.2 percent over the month.
Registered nurses earn a mean wage of $29.58 per hour, retail salespersons earn a mean wage of $13.31 per hour, and heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers earn a mean wage of $21.54 per hour.
The top ten employers posting ads in June were: Walmart/Sam’s (430), Dollar General (399), UAB Medicine (356), Lowe’s (343), Hibbett Sports (312), University of Alabama at Birmingham (303), Encompass Home Health (295), Inspire Brands (286), University of South Alabama (261), and St. Vincent Health System (255).
The unemployment rate in Alabama is 7.5 percent.
