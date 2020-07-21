Study suggests older children transmit COVID-19 as well as adults

“One of the things that strikes me when I look at it, is the number of cases and contacts that were traced for the youngest of children, in other words, the first decade of life, and the second decade of life, were pretty low when compared to other age groups. And what’s called the confidence interval, or the amount of certainty if you will, of the data that are being reported, are relatively large. In other words, the larger the interval, the less certain you are that about the particular information being conveyed,” explained Dr. Kimberlin. “It at least raises in my mind, the question of how applicable to what they found is to what we face right now.”