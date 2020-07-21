Superintendent discusses Elmore County Schools’ reopening plan at board meeting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Elmore County Schools Superintendent Richard Dennis discussed the system’s reopening plan during Tuesday’s board of education meeting.
Elmore County Schools will provide in-person and virtual learning. Dennis said students will be able to maintain attendance if they choose in-person instruction but are unable to go to their classes because of illness. They can also make up days online if they are too sick.
The reopening plan is available online. According to the plan, parents and guardians will not be allowed inside school buildings, and all students and school personnel will receive temperature checks upon arrival. Students will also have lunch inside their classrooms, and teachers will set up their classrooms to maximize social distancing. Students also will not be required to wear masks, according to the plan, but staff will be required to wear them in areas where it is difficult to maintain social distancing.
To read the full plan, visit this link.
Dennis said the plan is fluid and can change depending on state and local health mandates. He said to expect for another board meeting to be called in the next two weeks.
