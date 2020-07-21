3 teen girls charged with capital murder in death of Lesley Luna Pantaleon

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three 16-year-olds have been charged in the death of Montgomery 17-year-old Lesley Luna Pantaleon.
According to Montgomery police, Ta’Niya Merriweather, Erin Taylor and Tyeshia Whisenant have each been charged with capital murder.
Pantaleon was reported missing by her parents on June 24. Her body was later discovered in Catoma Creek on July 4.
Capt. Saba Coleman says initially Pantaleon’s cause of death was unknown but new evidence prompted investigators to investigate it as a homicide.
The investigation discovered Pantaleon and the suspects were involved in a fight. As a result of the fight, Coleman says Pantaleon received injuries which led to her death.
Coleman says all three suspects were taken into custody and booked in the Montgomery County Detention Facility on Monday. They are charged as adults.
Capt. Wesley Richerson with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said mugshots won’t be released right now because of the age of the suspects. However, as the process moves forward, the district attorney’s office could decide to release them, Richerson said.
