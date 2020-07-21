Troy City Schools names new superintendent

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy City Schools has named its new superintendent.
On Monday, the Troy City School Board voted to name Cynthia Thomas as superintendent.
Thomas grew up in the Troy school system and has worked within it for about 27 years. She says she is looking forward to getting started with the boards vision for the school system.
“I am completely humbled that the board has entrusted me to carry out their vision and I do believe in working with stakeholders in the communities, community as well as the board, teachers at my awesome administrative team. I think we can get the job done,” Thomas said.
Thomas had been serving as interim superintendent since February when the board bought out the contract of then-superintendent Dr. Lee Hicks.
