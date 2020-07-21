Troy plans to have full season despite SWAC postponement

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University’s Athletic Director has released a statement following a decision from the Southwestern Athletic Conference to postpone fall sports.
According to Troy AD Brent Jones, the university has every intention of playing a full12-game football season, including six homes games this fall.
“We are aware of the Southwestern Athletic Conference’s decision to cancel their fall sports season; however, we are working on several different options for our student-athletes and fans,” Jones said.
SWAC announced the decision to postpone fall sports on Monday. SWAC said the continued increase of COVID-19 cases across many portions of the league’s geographic footprint and Southern regions of the country played a significant role in the decision.
Men’s and women’s cross country, football, women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball are all played during the fall season.
The conference plans to have fall sports during the 2021 spring semester.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.