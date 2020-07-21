Typical thunderstorm chances each day with mid-90s continuing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several locations got in on some heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning on Monday. Before the storms developed, temperatures soared into the upper 90s for the third straight day in Montgomery. The high once again reached 97 degrees with peak heat indices as high as 107°.
Expect similar conditions today with highs around 96° under partly cloudy skies this afternoon. There will be isolated to scattered shower and thunderstorm activity in all likelihood between noon and 7 p.m.
With the conditions we have in place in our atmosphere, some gusty winds to 40-50 mph will be possible alongside heavy rain and lightning. Heat indices will rise several degrees above 100 in spots where storms do not develop.
A tropical disturbance will move across the Gulf of Mexico from east to west through Friday. This system now has a slightly higher chance (30%) of becoming a named storm or depression before moving into Southeast Texas by the end of the week.
Despite its relatively close proximity, we are not anticipating any impacts from it here in Central Alabama. Our rain and storm chances may even dip to 30% both Wednesday and Thursday as the tropical wave moves by to our south.
Rain and storm chances overall will fluctuate between roughly 30% and 50% depending on the day. There are no washout days in the forecast, nor are there any systems that will significantly raise or lower our rain chances on any given day.
Highs will stay in the mid-90s each afternoon for the foreseeable future, which is just above normal for late July here in Montgomery.
Overnight lows will continue dropping to either side of 75°, with the exact temperature dependent upon whether or not your specific location sees rain on any given afternoon.
