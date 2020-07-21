Waitr looking to hire 200 drivers in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you are looking for a job in the Montgomery area, Waitr announced it is looking to hire 200 new contract drivers.
To qualify, you must have a valid driver’s license, proof of insurance and a smartphone.
Waitr provides masks, gloves and sanitizing spray to all drivers.
“These positions will not only help satisfy the continued demand for delivery from restaurant partners, they will offer employment during a time when many companies are cutting back their workforce,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and chairman of the Board of Waitr.
You can apply on Waitr’s website.
