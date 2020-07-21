2 women who marched on Bloody Sunday remember John Lewis

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - John Lewis, a Troy native, was born the son of sharecroppers but what happened to him and other civil rights marchers on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in 1965 is what made him into a household name.
Two women who marched with Lewis on Bloody Sunday took a moment to remember him.
Sheyann Webb-Christburg was only 7 years old when she met John Lewis. She was only 8 when she joined him in the march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Bloody Sunday.
“As I grew up in that movement as that little girl, I got to know Congressman Lewis even better,” Webb-Christburg said. “It didn’t take me long to understand his leadership and commonalities that he and Dr. King would share.”
Velma Tolbert was also on that bridge on Bloody Sunday. She remembers Lewis as a courageous young man. She also remembers seeing him two years ago and having a good talk when he visited Selma.
"We talked about the struggle a little bit," Tolbert said.
After spending most of his life fighting for civil rights, Lewis began fighting a personal battle, this time against cancer.
Many wondered if Lewis would make the 2020 commemorative march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge for the anniversary of Bloody Sunday, but he did.
"As we made our way midway up that the Edmund Pettus bridge, this March of 2020. I'll never forget Congressman Lewis was coming across from the other side to meet us. and we were all surprised. We were all just shouting," Webb-Christburg remembers.
It would be the last time Webb-Christburg would see Lewis in person. That day she stood by him as he addressed the crowd of marchers.
Lewis died Friday after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He represented Georgia in Congress for more than 30 years.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.