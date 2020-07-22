Ala. state senator on ventilator following COVID-19 diagnosis

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabama state Senator Randy Price has been placed on a ventilator in his fight against COVID-19, according to his wife.
The news of Sen. Price’s worsening condition was made by his wife and Lee County Revenue Commissioner Oline Price via a statement made on his official Facebook page.
Hundreds of Price’s constituents quickly wished him a speedy recovery, offering their thoughts and prayers.
Sen. Price’s wife is also calling for everyone across the state to do all they can to eradicate the virus, including wearing a face mask, social distancing and practicing hygiene.
“This disease is one that I would not wish on anyone. I can not overstate the seriousness of this virus. It has tremendous negative effects on the human body...This is not a partisan issue. This is a human issue. We must do everything we can to slow the spread,” said Oline Price.
Sen. Price has represented the state’s 13th district since 2018.
