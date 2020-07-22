Ala. state senator on ventilator following COVID-19 diagnosis

Alabama State Senator Randy Price (Source: State Senator Randy Price Facebook)
By Alex Jones | July 22, 2020 at 10:57 AM CDT - Updated July 22 at 11:28 AM

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabama state Senator Randy Price has been placed on a ventilator in his fight against COVID-19, according to his wife.

The news of Sen. Price’s worsening condition was made by his wife and Lee County Revenue Commissioner Oline Price via a statement made on his official Facebook page.

Hundreds of Price’s constituents quickly wished him a speedy recovery, offering their thoughts and prayers.

This is something no one should have to watch a loved one go through and it is truly a pandemic. If anyone knows Randy personally, they know what a strong, stubborn soul he is and how hard he is fighting this battle. Prayers for a cure for COVID-19 and to ALL of those that are battling this disease is what I ask for.
Oline Price, Sen. Price's wife

Sen. Price’s wife is also calling for everyone across the state to do all they can to eradicate the virus, including wearing a face mask, social distancing and practicing hygiene.

“This disease is one that I would not wish on anyone. I can not overstate the seriousness of this virus. It has tremendous negative effects on the human body...This is not a partisan issue. This is a human issue. We must do everything we can to slow the spread,” said Oline Price.

Sen. Price has represented the state’s 13th district since 2018.

