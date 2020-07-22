Autauga County School System pushes start date to after Labor Day

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County School System has pushed its start date to Sept. 8.
The Autauga County Board of Education approved a revised calendar during a special called meeting Wednesday afternoon. Superintendent Spence Agee said the system is still planning to offer a virtual option and modified traditional option. The calendar includes several e-learning days, where students will attend virtual classes.
The revised calendar also shows spring break will be shortened, with its dates listed as March 31 to April 2.
To view the new calendar, visit this link.
On Monday, the ACBOE passed an amended roadmap requiring students to wear a face covering when they can’t social distance, such as when they are changing classrooms.
The board plans to meet in person for its next meeting.
