Columbus gang member’s arrest marks third arrest in murder of Montgomery man

Columbus gang member’s arrest marks third arrest in murder of Montgomery man
. (Source: KAUZ)
July 22, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT - Updated July 22 at 3:49 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A third arrest has been made in the Columbus murder of a Montgomery man.

19-year-old Lydell Maynard Sparks was arrested and charged with the murder and armed robbery of Travis Henry.

Henry was shot and killed on 17th Ave. and Nina St. in Columbus in late June.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office says Sparks is a validated member of the Gangster Disciples.

Sparks was arrested in Coweta County, Ga. on July 21 and brought back to the Muscogee County Jail on July 22.

17-year-old Kalaya Sumter and 20-year-old Terreona Horton were previously arrested in this case.

Sparks is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Thursday, July 23 at 9:00 a.m.

Homicide detectives expect more arrests in this case.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.