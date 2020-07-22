1 in custody after pursuit, crash in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect is in custody and facing charges after a pursuit with Montgomery police Wednesday morning.
According to Capt. Saba Coleman, officers were called to the 6000 block of Briarhurst Drive around 2 a.m. after it was reported gunshots had been fired. Officers saw the reported suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle refused to stop, prompting officers to pursue it.
Coleman says during the pursuit the suspect vehicle collided with another vehicle, which was not involved with the pursuit, at the intersection of Bell Road and Troy Highway.
The suspect ran from the vehicle but was later taken into custody in the 5700 block of Kyser Court, according to Coleman.
Coleman says the driver of the vehicle not involved in the pursuit suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene before being taken to a local hospital.
The suspect’s name has not been released at this time.
