Dogs find human remains in Lee County, bring them to residence

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Dogs in Lee County have found human remains and brought them back to their home just outside Opelika.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence in the 4000 block of US Highway 280/431 just east of Opelika at approximately 8:47 p.m. on July 21.
Deputies found what appeared to be a human skull and a single vertebra.
Officials say that the condition of the remains do not indicate an incident that took place recently.
The dogs who retrieved the remains are owned by the person who called law enforcement. It is unclear at this time where the dogs found the remains.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing their investigation of the area.
