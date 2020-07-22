Elmore County breaks ground on large recreational district

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - A massive recreational development district is coming to Elmore County after two years of planning.
The project, called “The Fields at Seventeen Springs,” is the work multiple local government entities and the private sector.
The City of Millbrook, Grandview Family YMCA, the Elmore County Board of Education and the Elmore County Commission began discussions on the project in 2018 and brought in the Elmore County Economic Development Authority as a project partner.
The city and the county commission have since purchased 54 acres of land from local resident Jim Laney for use in the planned development as well as a secondary parcel from Robert Stephens and members of his family for more economic opportunities along the Highway 14 corridor.
Adding the newly acquired land to a 70-acre subset of Grandview Family YMCA’s 189-acre property will give developers the room they need to build the new project.
Construction will be divided into three phases including the Grandview Phase, the Fieldhouse Phase, and the Champion Phase.
The Grandview Phase will include:
- Five full size, lighted rectangular sports fields
- One tennis complex with six lighted, regulation tennis courts and 3hree pickle ball courts
- A new lower pond that will be programmable for water activities
- Sidewalks and parking
- Road access to Old Prattville Rd. and AL 14
- And site work for future multipurpose building, The Fieldhouse
The Fieldhouse Phase will include:
- Construction of The Fieldhouse
- Construction of four diamond fields for softball and little league baseball
- Sidewalks and parking
The Champion Phase will include:
- Construction of a turf rectangular field with stadium seating and potential for a competitive track
- Construction of a championship diamond field and stadium seating
