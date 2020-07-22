Family of Royta Giles Jr. files lawsuit after Riverchase Galleria shooting

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Family of the 8-year-old boy killed at Riverchase Galleria earlier this month has filed a lawsuit against several parties affiliated with the Hoover mall.
In a statement released Wednesday morning, the family of Royta Giles Jr. has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Brookfield Properties Retail, Inc., the owner and operator of the mall, general manager Mike White and security company Andy Frain Services, Inc.
“They had a duty to provide adequate security for shoppers and guests at the Riverchase Galleria,” prominent Birmingham Attorney Courtney French said in the press release. “The family of hopes that no one else has to experience the pain they are suffering right now.”
According to the complaint, “the Defendants were negligent and wanton in failing to provide adequate security at the Riverchase Galleria, resulting in the wrongful death of 8-year-old Royta D. Giles, Jr.” The complaint also says, “based upon numerous prior violent acts, assaults, shootings and a death at the Riverchase Galleria, it was foreseeable or should have been foreseeable… that the Riverchase Galleria was an environment where this tragedy would likely occur.”
The fatal shooting happened on July 3. Police say a verbal altercation on the first level near the food court led to the shooting. Three others were injured.
Montez Moses Miracle Coleman, 22, 19-year-old King Gary Williams and 19-year-old Demetrius Dewayne Jackson all face charges of capital murder and three counts of second-degree assault.
“The people that took their baby away will have to answer for it in a courtroom,” Hoover Police Chief Nicholas Derzis said after the shooting.
Security changes have been added to Riverchase Galleria since the shooting, including K9 dogs that are trained to detect weapons and explosives. Guns are not allowed inside Riverchase Galleria.
We reached out to Galleria manager, Mike White. He said they cannot comment on the lawsuit at this time.
