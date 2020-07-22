Family of Royta Giles Jr. files lawsuit after Riverchase Galleria shooting

According to the complaint, “the Defendants were negligent and wanton in failing to provide adequate security at the Riverchase Galleria, resulting in the wrongful death of 8-year-old Royta D. Giles, Jr.” The complaint also says, “based upon numerous prior violent acts, assaults, shootings and a death at the Riverchase Galleria, it was foreseeable or should have been foreseeable… that the Riverchase Galleria was an environment where this tragedy would likely occur.”