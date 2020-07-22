Faulkner University preparing for fall sports

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As of now, Faulkner University does plan on participating in the fall sports schedule, but just like conferences around the country, things could change because of the coronavirus.
However, Faulkner University Athletic Director Hal Wynn says his focus is on making sure his athletes are safe.
“Well it’s just been a wacky summer, there’s no other way to put it. Currently we are having fall sports. Everything with the NAIA is set,” said Wynn. “We do have a couple of conferences who have decided to postpone or push back their start for fall sports, but everyone is going right now.”
Under NAIA guidelines, athletes have not been allowed to participate in any organized summer workouts, and cannot report for practice until Aug. 15.
“We’re just looking forward to having them back on campus so they can see one another, and we can see them. It’s been tough, but we’re looking forward to getting them back on the court and on the field, so that we can really begin to do stuff,” said Wynn.
Of course there will be new health and safety protocols in place, such as mask mandates and mandatory testing at least seven days before first competition. It will be a challenging transition, but Wynn is confident in the plans they have in place.
“I think that there’s a little anxiety somewhat with some of your students coming back, and maybe with parents since their children are coming back, so trying to get over that those first two weeks - trying to get them back into a groove, get them into a routine, but once we get into that, I think we’ll be fine,” he said.
Faulkner’s fall athletes are scheduled to return to campus Aug. 10. Soccer and volleyball seasons will kick off Sept. 5, and football will get going Sept. 12.
